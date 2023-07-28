Yorkshire News
Yorkshire County Cricket Club fined for Azeem Rafiq racism scandal
As a result of the racism issuethat the club have been involved in, Yorkshire have been given a fine of£400,000 and had 48 points deducted from their total in the CountyChampionshi
Sometimes it feels bad: Taskin after turning down country cricket contract
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed gotan offer to play in the IPL, but had to ignore the call of Lucknow Super Giantsfor the sake of the national team. Multan Sultans called him also to
Gary Ballance and five other ex-Yorkshire players to be punished for using racist words
Saud Shakeel joins Yorkshire for County Championship season
Yorkshire have signed Saud Shakeel for the first part of the County Championship season after New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner was out through injury.Yorkshire have signed prolific Pa
Shan Masood appointed as Captain Yorkshire County Cricket Club in 2023
Yorkshire's new overseas signing Shan Masood has been named captain of the club once he arrives at Headingley for the 2023 season.The Pakistan international, 32, joined the club as
Vaughan steps down from BBC commentary role amid racism allegations
Yorkshire appoint Ottis Gibson as their new head coach on a three-year deal
Former England bowling coach and West India international Gibson will take up his role at Headingly in February once his stint with Pakistan's Super League side, the Multan Sultans
