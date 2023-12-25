Yasir Arafat News
Yasir Arafat named Pakistan's high-performance coach
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasmade the role of the coach a musical chair. One coach in this tour and anothercoach in the next tour. A new member has been added to Pakistan's
Yasir Arafat to serve as head coach of Pakistan team in Mickey Arthur's absence
Yasir Arafat, a former cricketer, is appointed men's bowling and assistant coach by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will hire former cricketer Yas
Former Pakistan all-rounder claims Shah Rukh Khan offered him to join KKR
FormerPakistanall-rounder Yasir Arafat hasrevealed how his contract with theKolkata Knight Riders (KKR)was confirmed ahead of thesecond edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL)in
The Yasir Arafat Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Former cricket player Yasir Arafat is a brilliant player from Pakistan. He is also called Yasir Arafat. Yasir Arafat's role in cricket is a former batsman of country and his battin
Pakistan cricket team needs a captain like MS Dhoni: Yasir Arafat
MS Dhoni was one of the best captains in the world during his heydays. No matter how small Team India set a target, the captain cool still finds a way to come out on top with his s
India won 'bowl-out' because of Dhoni's mastermind
The scoreline of a cricket match was like football only once in history- ‘India 3-0 Pakistan.’ India won the tiebreaker in the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup after two arch-rivals ended t