Yasir Ali Rabbi News
thumb

Magnificent innings from Rabbi - Sohan beat City Club by 40 runs

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club crashed City Club by 40 runs on Wednesday (20th March). Yasir Ali Rabbi and Nurul Hasan Sohan's glorious innings and brilliant bowling from Shakib Al Ha

thumb

De Villiers said few things which helped us: Yasir

Former South African captain AB de Villiers visited team hotel and spoke with the cricketers of Bangladesh team ahead of their opening game, on request of head coach Russel Domingo

thumb

Injured Yasir to remain under observation

Bangladesh debutant Yasir Ali has been under 24-hour observation in hospital after he was hurt on his helmet by a nasty bouncer off Shaheen Afridi and suffered a concussion, confi

thumb

Yasir debuts as Bangladesh opt to bat first

Yasir Ali Rabbi has finally won a Test cap for Bangladesh in the first of two Tests against Pakistan at his home ground Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.After being around

thumb

Yasir Ali set to debut in National Team

Yasir Ali is in the Bangladesh test squad for past three years. But yet to make his debut.The young Tiger's dream of making his debut for Bangladesh is finally coming true, but wit

thumb

There might be true wickets against Pakistan: Yasir Ali

Many cricket analysts are expressing their disappointment about Mirpur’s wicket. They asserted Mirpur is responsible for the tiger’s poor performance in the World Cup. Yasir Ali ag

thumb

Yasir preparing as stuck at the door of NT

Many pictures of Yasir Ali Chowdhury wearing a test jersey arises on the internet. His great fielding on the field also brought success to the team. But surprisingly the young man

thumb

Courage is very important for power hitting: Yasir Ali

T20 cricket is all about explosive batting display. Bangladeshi batters are prone to play unnecessary shots from a long ago. But, the tigers have never produced a proper power hitt

thumb

Another failure for Shakib in Mohammedan's defeat

Gazi Group Cricketers have outplayed Mohammedan Sports Club in the last league stage match of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20.Shakib Al Hasan, who returned to the team a

thumb

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020: Our best XI

Six men from the two finalists - Gemcon Khulna and Gazi Group Chattogram have made up our team of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.Winning skipper Mahmudullah Riyad is the captain of o

