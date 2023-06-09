WTC final 2023 News
Australia extend their lead to 296 after India's fightback with Rahane's 89
Australia still on top after day 3 in World Test Championship final. They're 296 runs ahead of India and have Labuschagne and Green on the crease to start from tomorrow. Earlier th
Harsha Bhogle reserves highest respect for Ajinkya Rahane on Twitter
India's experienced Test cricketer Ajinkya Rahane displayed a great deal of character, calmness and composure in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Kenn
Aussie quicks run riot to flatten India after day 2 in WTC final
Australia on top in this World Test Championship final after day 2. They kept their domination continue. Steve Smith was 95* when he started the day and got his 31st test hundred w
Ajinkya Rahane completes 100 Test catches during WTC final
Ajinkya Rahane became the seventh player to take 100 catches for India in Test cricket. Rahane kept Pat Cummins' catch and pulled off the feat as Australia were knocked out of bowl
Smith and Head's record breaking partnership propels Australia on top after day one in WTC final
World Test Championship final's day one completely belonged to Australia. Travis Head and Steve Smith's unbelievable 251* partnership at Kennington Oval, London on Wednesday (7 Jun
Watch: Travis Head scores his maiden Test ton against India; Pat Cummins gives a priceless reaction
The ICC WTC final between Team India and Australia is being staged at The Kennington Oval in London. Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both teams fought really wel
Australia vs India WTC Final Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 2023 ICC World Test Championship finals will be played between India and Australia on June 7-11 at The Oval in London.India and Australia will face off in the 2021-23 World Tes
AB de Villiers Predicts India will win the WTC Final
AB de Villiers has pointed out that picking a favorite for the World Test Championship (WTC) finals is extremely difficult. However, he expects India to overtake Australia on day f
India must go with two spinners in WTC final against Australia, says Monty Panesar
Former England spinner Monty Panesar has challenged the Indian team to use both spinners, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, in the WTC final against Australia at the Oval.Former Englan
Andy Flower joins Australia team as consultant ahead of WTC final and Ashes
Former Zimbabwe captain and England head coach Andy Flower has joined Australia as a consultant ahead of the Test World Cup final against India.Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower
Ravi Shastri makes a massive remark on Bumrah ahead of WTC final 2023
Former Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri is eagerly looking forward to witnessing the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final between Team India and Australia, which
ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final's prize money announce
The ICC has announced the prize pool for the 2021-23 Test World Championship cycle, with a total prize pool of $3.8 million to be split between the nine teams.The 2023 Australia-In