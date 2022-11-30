World Test Championship News
We are excited about the prospect of playing World Test Championship final says Babar Azam
England Tour of Pakistan: Pakistan has a chance to qualify for the 2021-2023 World Test Championship final and the skipper is confident his men will give their all to make it happe
Pakistan jumps ahead of India in the updated World Test Championship points table
Pakistan has jumped over India in the ICC World Test Championship rankings after the latter were penalized for slow over rate in the Edgbaston Test.India lost crucial points after
Bangladesh jump to fifth position on World Test Championship points table
ICCWorld Test Championship Points Table 2021-2023 Bangladesh Beat New Zealand Ranked 5th among the tops in Australia.Each team plays six series with 120 available points from each
Kaneria picks the young leg-spinner who should have been selected in India's WTC final squad
Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria reckons that BCCI selected the strong Test squad for the forthcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand. However, the form