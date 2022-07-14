World Cup 2019 News
On this day in 2019 England won their first ODI Cricket World Cup
On this day in 2019, one of the best ODI matches in history ended in England, where they narrowly won their first ICC Cricket World Cup title, beating New Zealand in the quarter-fi
Morgan talks about his future
England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan will take his time now before making a decision to lead the side at next year's Twenty20 tournament in Australia.[caption id="attach
Sachin Tendulkar gives Rashid Khan a valuable tip for the World Cup
The “God Of Cricket”, also known as Sachin Tendulkar picked three players to watch out for in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, namely Australian opener David Warner, Englis
Morgan sent to hospital for X-ray after fielding accident
England's ideal preparations for the upcoming quadrennial event ran through an unfortunate setback as their team captain, Eoin Morgan picked up a blow to the left index finger at t
Kohli reveals the strongest side of WC 2019
India skipper Virat Kohli conceded the fact that England would be the "most strong side" in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup which is scheduled to be held in England and Wales on Ma
Brett Lee picks top 3 fast bowlers for WC 2019
As the World Cup is right around the corner, former Australian legendary pacer Brett Lee has chosen the top three fast bowlers for the showpiece event which is starting in the Unit
Ponting reveals the 'dangerman' for England at WC 2019
A lot has been going on Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting's mind regarding the upcoming World Cup. He spoke particularly about the vital man for the England cricket team. Acc
Sachin picks his four semi-finalists for WC 2019
Former Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has picked the teams which he believes will head into the semi-finals of the mega tournament in England. According to him, India,
WC 2019: Sachin reveals ideal batting position for MS Dhoni
Sachin Tendulkar has always been vocal in Indian cricket team's support post his retirement. Former legendary cricketer has chipped in with interesting opinions for team India and
I'm hungry to score more runs than ever before: Amla
Hashim Amla has been one of the consistent batsman for South Africa since he announce his arrival. He has recently stressed on the fact that he is hungrier to perform than ever bef
Stokes reveals the 'rock' of the England cricket team
Ben Stokes showered praise on Joe Root as England’s “rock” and he strongly believes that Root can pull off something spectacular this time around in the world cup and steer the sid
Kohli alone cannot win the World Cup: Sachin
With the intriguing World Cup 2019 is just 8 days away from the craze, the madness has already begun among the fans. The warm-up games will give teams sufficient time to adapt to t