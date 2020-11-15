Women's T20 Challenge 2020 News
Danny Morrison creates controversy addressing Mithali Raj as 'my dear'
Former New Zealand fast bowler and well-known commentator Danny Morrison has inadvertently caused some backlash during the recently concluded Women's T20 Challenge in the UAE.While
IPL's Sri Lankan players and support staff missed watching final
Barring Mahela Jaywardene, IPL's all Sri Lankan players and support staff (men and women) who participated in the recently concluded IPL (Indian Premier League) in the UAE missed w
Salma shines as Trailblazers win Women's T20 Challenge title
Trailblazers have won the title by defeating Supernovas by 16 runs in the final match of the Women's T20 Challenge. Salma has contributed with 3 wickets for 18 runs.After winning t
Chamari's dedication is greatly appreciated, says Sanath Jayasuriya
At the end of the first round of Women's T20 Challenge in the UAE, Sri Lanka's women's team captain Chamari Atapattu has all the batting records of the tournament. She has scored h
Salma's Trailblazers in final of Women's T20 challenge despite loss
Salma Khatun's team Trailblazers has reached the final of the Women's T20 Challenge despite losing to Supernovas. In the third match of the tournament, Supernovas beat Trailblazers
Sophie Ecclestone's great guess for the chase
During an innings break in the match between Velocity and Trailblazers in the BCCI organized Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone had hoped that her
Trailblazers hand Velocity thrashing defeat
Sophie Ecclestone's devastating spell has led Trailblazers to a comfortable nine-wicket victory in their first match of Women's T20 Challenge against Velocity at Sharjah Cricket St