Women's Cricketer News
Report: Sri Lanka Cricket team becomes first team to chased down 300+ Target in women's ODI Cricket

In a thrilling encounter between Sri Lanka Women Cricket Team And South African Women Team, Sri Lanka's women's cricket team scripted history by successfully chasing down a massive

ECB announces equal match fee for Men's and Women's cricketers

After a successful Ashes women's multi-format series that saw record-breaking stadium attendances, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced an increase in match fees for

PCB announces first domestic contracts for women cricketers

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday that a total of 74 talented women cricketers have been awarded 11-month domestic contracts, the first of their kind in women

