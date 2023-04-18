Wisden News
Ben Stokes named the world's leading cricketer by Wisden
Ben Stokes was named the world's leading men's cricketer in the 2023 edition of the Wisden Cricketer's Almanack, published on Tuesday.The 31-year-old all-rounder led England to nin
Ebadot Hossain’s 6-46 named Wisden’s men’s Test Spell of the Year
Bangladesh cricket team had a greatstart in 2022, with pacer Ebadot Hossain as one of its heroes. This right-armpacer bowled brilliantly against New Zealand. As a result, Banglades
No place for inform Litton in Wisden's 'form world Test XI'
Bangladesh's position in the ICCTest Championship is shaky. Bangladesh, which finished the tournament from thebottom in the last cycle, is also at the bottom this time. However, wi
Mohammad Rizwan named Wisden’s Leading T20 Cricketer of the Year 2021
Pakistan’s wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan has been namedas the ‘Leading T20 Cricketer of the Year’ in the latest edition of the WisdenAlmanack.Rizwan became thefirst-ever player to
Root named Wisden's leading cricketer in the world
England's departing Test captainJoe Root has been named the World's Leading Cricketer in the 2022 edition ofWisden Cricketers' Almanack, which was released on Thursday.Root is the
Shakib in Wisden’s 2021 ODI Team of the Year
Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has been named in cricket bible Wisden’s 2021 ODI Team of the Year. The team is made up of cricketers who are currently playing and have done
I hope people see spirit of cricket in this photo: Waugh on his prize winning Wisden photo
Former Australian captain Steve Waugh's love for photography is well-known.Last year he spent over 17 days in India, catching up with old friends and meeting new acquaintances alon
Kohli named Wisden's ODI cricketer of the 2010s
Indian cricket team's skipper Virat Kohli is named Wisden Almanack's ODI Cricketer of the 2010s in the latest awards announced by Wisden, one of the leading publishers in the game.
Jadeja rated as most valuable Indian Test player in 21st century
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been rated as the most valuable Indian Test player in the 21st century with a MVP rating of 97 by the Wisden magazine.Ravindra Jadeja had a q
Rashid rated as the most valuable T-20 player of 21st Century
Afghan T20 campaigner Rashid Khan has been rated as the T20 cricket’s most valuable player of the 21st century by CricViz analysis by Wisden. The leg spinner has been awarded an ‘M
Muralitharan crowned as the most valuable Test player of 21st century
World's highest Test wicket taker Muttiah Muralitharan has been named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 21st Century by the Wisden Cricket Monthly.The magazine in colutation
'Wisden Five are quirky but distinctive', editor responds to Sunil Gavaskar
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has come hard on Wisden's policy of naming the best Five Cricketers of the Year only if they have performed well on English soil. Wisden, which