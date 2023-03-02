WIPL 2023 News
WPL 2023: Squads, Schedule, Fixtures All you need to know
The 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) inaugural season is set to begin on March 4 and the tournament is delighting cricket fans around the world.The much-anticipated 2023 Women’s P
Beth Mooney named as Captain of Gujarat Giants WPL 2023
The Gujarat Giants have named Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney as their captain for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League.Australia opener Beth Mooney will
Gujarat Giants unveil their first-ever jersey for 2023 WPL
The Gujarat Giants unveiled their kit for the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) inaugural campaign on Sunday, February 26. Ahmedabad franchise backed by Adani Sportsline became the
Mumbai Indians Unveil Jersey For Inaugural WPL Season
The Mumbai Indians unveiled their kit for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) season on Saturday. The Mumbai Indians released a video on their social media channels to unveil
WPL: Sania Mirza joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as a team mentor
Sania Mirza has been hired to mentor Royal Challengers Bangalore for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) to be played in Mumbai from March 4th to 26th.The Royal Challengers
Jon Lewis appointed head coach of WPL team UP Warriorz
The Lucknow-based Women's Premier League (WPL) team, owned by Capri Global Holdings, will be called UP Warriorz and Jon Lewis, Anju Jain, Lisa Sthalekar and Ashley Noffke are all p
Women's Premier League to be played in Mumbai from march 4th to 26th
The much-anticipated Women's Premier League takes place from March 4th to 26th, with five teams going head-to-head in the inaugural edition in Mumbai. The WPL auction will take pla
Delhi's Rs 5.5 crore signing Mukesh Kumar will use the money for his mother's treatment
Bengal fast bowler Mukesh Kumar hasbeen sold for a good price in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction. The29-year-old pacer was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.5 crore. A
Inaugural Women's IPL likely to commence on March 3
ThefirstseasonoftheWomen'sIPL(IndianPremierLeague)isexpectedtorunfromMarch3 toMarch26. BCCIhasyettofinalizethedates, but ithassettheWIPLtobeginaweekafterthe2023Women'sT20WorldCupfi