Windies Cricket News
I'm hungry to smash sixes in World Cup: Andre Russell
Andre Russell has been there for the Kolkata Knight Riders with high spree since the beginning of this year's IPL. And now with the Indian Premier League journey has seen the dusk,
'I'm still the Universe Boss, I'll take that to the grave,' declares Gayle
Windies opener Chris Gayle, who announced to quit ODIs after the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, has remain confident as ever.[caption id="attachment_116205" align="aligncenter"
Mumbai Police's tweet to Kohli thriving social media
Virat Kohli shattered the record book once again to become the fastest batsman to score 10,000 limited over runs.[caption id="attachment_106286" align="aligncenter" width="784"] Ko
I'm scoring in franchise leagues to prepare for the World Cup: Gayle
West Indian giant Chris Gayle disclosed that his interest to play in the franchise leagues is to get prepared for the World Cup.A massive entertainer of world cricket, Chris Gayle,
Windies announce Test squad for Indian tour
Windies Cricket Board has announced the full schedule and the squad for Test series for the Indian tour featuring two Tests, five ODIs and 3 T20Is.Indian cricket team is all set to
Bangladesh win T20I series in Florida
With the monstrous batting display of Liton Das and a superb bowling effort from the bowlers, Bangladesh have won the third T20I and the series 2-1 in Florida.After winning the tos
Preview: Bangladesh look to bounce back in Florida
After a successful ODI series, Bangladesh have failed to change their gear in the T20 format. The visitors suffered a 7-wicket defeat in the first T20I and now they are in a do or
Fans in Florida will be a motivating factor for us: Shakib
Bangladesh and West Indies are all set to lock horns in USA's Florida and the captain of Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan believes the amount of Bangladeshi fans in Florida will boost th
'Bangladesh look ordinary without Mashrafe'
West Indies VS Bangladesh T20 International Series1st Match Played at Warner Park, St KittsWest Indies 93 /3 in 9.1 Overs (A Russell 35*, M Samuels 26 , Mustafiz 2/18) beat Banglad
Dream dashed for team Tigers
Saleque SufiWest Indies Vs Bangladesh 2nd ODIAt Providence, GuyanaWest Indies 271 All Out 49.3 Overs( Shimron Hetmyer 125, Rovman Powell 44, Christopher Henry Gayle 29, Rubel Hossa
Windies to face World XI at Lord's
Known as Home of Cricket, Lord's Cricket Ground will host a T20 fundraising match between Windies and an ICC World XI on Thursday 31 May. The main purpose of the scheduled match is
Don't like the way I have been treated - Bravo
Windies Test batsman Darren Bravo has challenged his country's cricket board to prove that he was the one who had posted the controversial tweet against the board president Dave Ca