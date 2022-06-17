
William Porterfield News
thumb

Ex Ireland captain William Porterfield announces retirement from international career

Former Ireland captain William Porterfield announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, ending a 16-year career that has seen the team develop from amateur side

thumb

William Porterfield announces retirement from international cricket

In the latest development, former Ireland captain William Porterfield has announced his retirement from international cricket. He has led Ireland cricket team for over a decade in

thumb

Ireland-Zimbabwe second ODI called off due to wet outfield

The second ODI between Ireland and Zimbabwe was called off due to the wet outfield which made play impossible in the second half of the match.Zimbabwe are having a limited-overs ou

thumb

Rain washes out Ireland-South Africa first ODI

The first ODI between Ireland and South Africa has been washed out due to persistent rain in Malahide on Sunday (July 11).The match started 45 minutes later of the scheduled time.

thumb

Campher returns, 3 uncapped players in Ireland T20I squad

Ireland have named 15-member squad on Wednesday (June 30) for the home series against South Africa next month. They will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the visitors starti

thumb

Porterfield, Wilson appointed in Ireland's senior coaching roles

William Porterfield, in spite of being a current centrally-contracted player, has been appointed as a Consultant Fielding Coach for Ireland on Friday (March 26).Besides, he has als

thumb

Balbirnie to lead as Ireland announce 14 members squad

Cricket Ireland has chosen a dynamic 14-player squad for first one-day international match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The first match is going to take place

thumb

Andrew Balbirnie appointed Ireland's new Test and ODI captain

Cricket Ireland has today announced Andrew Balbirnie as Ireland's new Test and One-Day captain, succeeding the long-served William Porterfield who has been at the lead since 2008.M

thumb

William Porterfield steps down as Ireland captain after 11 years

William Porterfield has resigned from the leadership role of Ireland after 11 years in the role. 28-year old Andrew Balbirnie will take Porterfield’s role as Test and 50-over capta

thumb

Watch: Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi's 5-wicket haul against Ireland

With the help of pacer Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi’s fifer just in his second match of his career, Bangladesh registered a comfortable 6-wicket victory over Ireland on Wednesday, May

thumb

Balbirnie to lead Ireland Wolves against Bangladesh 'A'

Cricket Ireland has announced the 13-men squad entitled Ireland Wolves to play three T20 matches against visiting Bangladesh A.[caption id="attachment_102033" align="aligncenter" w

thumb

William Porterfield becomes first Irish Test captain

On Friday, Cricket Ireland (CI) has announced the squad for their maiden Test match. The fourteen member squad will be led by William Porterfield. Ireland will face Pakistan in the

