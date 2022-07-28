
whitewash News
thumb

WI vs IND: 3rd ODI India Finish 3-0 clean sweep After Rain

While all three ODIs were played at the same venue, Dhawan and his men deserve full credit for taking most opportunities and showing good game awareness in sticky situations throug

thumb

Liton stars again as Bangladesh complete all-format whitewash

Bangladesh handed Zimbabwe a 9-wicket defeat in the second and final T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka to complete an all-format whitewash.After w

thumb

Australia whitewashed by South Africa despite Labuschagne's maiden ODI ton

Marnus Labuschagne's maiden century in the 50-over format went in vain as South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets on Saturday to complete a 3-0 whitewash at Potchefstroom.Batting

