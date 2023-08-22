
White ball captain News
thumb

Mitchell Marsh is happy to captain Australia for as long as it takes

Mitchell Marsh said on Tuesday he would be happy to captain Australia for as long as necessary as the all-rounder prepares to lead the Twenty20 and One-Day sides on a tour of South

thumb

I'm out of the race, Mitchell Marsh on white ball captaincy

Mitchell Marsh, one of many contenders to lead the Australian men's ODI group, has dominated Aaron Finch's move as limited overs captain for the Aussies after announcing his retire

thumb

Pat Cummins disagrees with one captain across all formats

Pat Cummins has admitted it is unrealistic for him to be Australia's only captain in all three formats as he once again called for David Warner's life ban to be lifted.Cricket Aust

thumb

Jos Buttler says England's white-ball captain could be ending of Test career

Jos Buttler: Captain Eoin Morgan, winner of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. Jos Buttler was then made captain of Eng

