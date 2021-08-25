West Indies vs Pakistan 2021 News
Shaheen breaks into top 10
Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has made his way to top 10 among bowlers in Test rankings.Shaheen claimed 10 wickets, including a career-best 6/51, in the second
Shaheen stars as Pakistan square series
Pakistan have sealed a 109-run win over West Indies in the second Test to draw two-match series 1-1 at Sabina Park, Kingston.The win takes Pakistan to second of the World Test Cham
Pakistan on strong foothold after Shaheen six-fer
All three results are possible on the final day but Pakistan have the advantage after their bowlers and batters powered to set West Indies 329 to win at Sabina Park.West Indies are
Fawad hundred, Shaheen strikes keep Pakistan ahead
Pakistan are in the driver's seat as West Indies trail them by 263 runs with seven wickets remaining at the end of day three of the second Test at Sabina Park.West Indies are 39/3
Rain ruins day two at Sabina Park
Showers, accompanied by wet outfield, have washed out the whole second day of the second Test match between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park, Kingston.Day three's play will
Babar, Fawad lead Pakistan's fightback
Pakistan have made 212/4 on a challenging first day of the second Test against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston.Oppressive heat caused interruptions which allowed only 74 overs
West Indies' another heroic win against Pakistan
West Indies have scripted a thrilling 1 wicket win in the first Test against Pakistan on Sunday (August 15) and started the ICC Test World Test Championship campaign in style.Pakis
Seales reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
West Indies fast bowler JaydenSeales has been reprimanded by the ICC for breaching the code of conduct during thefirst Test against Pakistan.During Pakistan’s first inningsof the m
Roach heroics earn West Indies thrilling 1 wicket win
West Indies have won a thrilleragainst Pakistan on the fourth day of the first Test in Jamaica on Sunday(August 15). With the one wicket win, they have started ICC World TestChampi
Babar Azam key as Pakistan lead crosses 100
Match stands in balance as Pakistan lead by 124 runs against West Indies at the end of day three of the first Test at Sabina Park, Kingston.The day began with Pakistan routing West
Brathwaite, Holder give West Indies the lead
After an early stutter on day one, West Indies have gone past Pakistan's first innings score on the second day of the first Test at Sabina Park, Kingston.Having bowled the visitors
Pakistan strike back after 217 all-out
Bowlers rule the first day of the first West Indies-Pakistan Test as the teams begin their second cycle of World Test Championship at Sabina Park, Kingston.West Indies are trailing