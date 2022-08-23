
West Indies vs New Zealand 2022 News
thumb

West Indies docked two Super League points for slow over-rate

West Indies lost by 2-1 in therecently concluded ODI series against New Zealand. This time penalty of pointshas been added to this misery. The Caribbean lost valuable points due to

thumb

Four half-centuries help New Zealand to take ODI series 2-1

New Zealand have won thethree-match ODI series by 2-1 against West Indies after defeating the hosts by5 wickets in the last ODI on Sunday (August 21) in Bridgetown. In reply to Wes

thumb

Williamson to miss second ODI against West Indies because of quad injury

Kane Williamson, the Blackcapscaptain, will miss the second One-Day International against the West Indies inBarbados owing to a quad injury.During Wednesday's first game atKensingt

thumb

Akeal, Brooks power West Indies to 5-wicket win against New Zealand

West Indies have beaten NewZealand by 5 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday (August17), which is their first ODI win in the last 10 matches, also the fi

thumb

Hetmyer, Paul, Motie ruled out of New Zealand ODI series

Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, andGudakesh Motie have all been ruled out of the three-match ODI series againstNew Zealand, which is scheduled to start from August 17.The series might

thumb

Phillips stars in New Zealand's crushing win against West Indies

New Zealand have won by a big marginof 90 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series very easily against thehosts West Indies on Friday (August 12) in Jamaica and grabbed th

thumb

Cricket West Indies announce 14-man squad for New Zealand ODIs

New Zealand's tour of West Indies comprises three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first of the three-match T20I series came to a close recently. The Black Caps clinched the T20I opener

thumb

New Zealand begin T20I series with 13-run win against West Indies

New Zealand have beaten WestIndies by 13 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday(August 10) at Sabina Park. Two good innings from- Devon Conway and KaneWillia

thumb

New Zealand name full-strength squad for West Indies tour

Bangladesh team visited WestIndies just a few days ago. India are now on a Caribbean tour. New Zealand willalso go to the country a few days later. And for this, New Zealand Cricke

