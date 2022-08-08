West Indies vs India 2022 News
Indian spinners dismantle West Indies to make record in last T20I
India have secured another win againstWest Indies and ended a successful tour on Sunday (August 7). They beat thehosts by a big margin of 88 runs in the last T20I of the series and
Rohit surpasses Afridi to become second highest six hitter in international cricket
India star opener Rohit Sharma hassurpassed Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi on Sunday (August 7) in terms ofhitting sixes in international cricket. Afridi hit a total of 476 sixesbef
Suryakumar challenges Babar in ICC T20 rankings
With a sensation 76-run knockfrom Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav, India chased the highest T20 run in StKitts' history against the West Indies on Tuesday (August 2). Chasing the t
McCoy's 6 for 17 seals emphatic win for West Indies
West Indies have beaten India by5 wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series and level the series onMonday (August 1) in St. Kitts. Pacer Obed McCoy’s destructive bowling
Uncertainty over last two T20Is between West Indies and India
The ODI series is over, now theT20 series is going on between the hosts West Indies and the visitors India. Meanwhile,there is concern about the last two matches of the series. The
WI vs IND: West Indies fined 20% match fee for slow over rate in first T20I
Indian national cricket team have had good results ever since arriving in West Indies. They managed to win the ODI series by 3-0 under Shikhar Dhawan's tutelage. The Men in Blue wh
Kohli reveals when he'll return for national team again
The Board of Control for Cricketin India (BCCI) announced the squad for the three-match ODI series againstZimbabwe. After West Indies, Virat Kohli has been rested again for the Zim
I do not understand how can you win these many matches if you are conservative: Rohit
India’s limited-overs captainRohit Sharma talks about the team’s performance in the shortest format ahead ofthe five-match T20I series against West Indies starting on Friday (July
I think Gill has got a bit of a Rohit touch in him: Dhawan
Rohit Sharma was not in the ODI series against West Indies. However, a young opener from India has made up for the lack of one of the best batsmen of the India team.India won
India whitewash West Indies in ODIs, make new history
Dhawan has become the first Indian captain to whitewash the West Indies in anODI series on their home soil. In the last match of the series, India won thematch by full domination,
India set new record after another series win against West Indies
As a result of their triumphagainst the West Indies on Sunday, India have now won the most straightbilateral ODI series against a side in the cricket history.Shai Hope's century ga
Dhawan credits IPL for terrific brand of cricket from his players
When India and West Indies locked horns with each other in the ODI series, there was never a easy contest, without the shadow of any doubt. Both teams gave absolutely everything in