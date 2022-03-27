West Indies vs England 2022 News
West Indies rally to thumping win in decider
England's lean run in Test matches continue as West Indies take the Richards-Botham Trophy 1-0 after a 10-wicket win on day four morning of the third Test in St George's in Grenada
Stubborn Brathwaite saves Barbados test for West Indies
The second match of the three match test series between England-West Indies has also ended as draw. The unbeaten knock from Kraigg Brathwaite- fought as lone warrior and saved the
England leading at Barbados despite 160 from Brathwaite
England in control ofBarbados test at stumps of the fourth day. The visitors who got a leading after first innings now has a lead of 136 runs in the conclusion of the day-4. They g
Root, Stokes dominate second day as England declare
Joe Root scored an magnificent ton in the opening day of Barbados test, he converted that to a 150+ during the second day. Ben Stokes also followed his skipper and achieved his hun
West Indies survive to draw on last day
Honours shared between West Indies and England as the first of the three Tests has ended in a draw at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.England had bounced back fro
Crawley hundred puts England in control
England have found their feet on day four of the first Test match against West Indies in North Sound as they look to push for a challenging target on the fifth day.West Indies got
Bonner defies England with resilient century
West Indies middle-order batsman NkrumahBonner highlighted the third day of the first Test match between West Indiesand England as the batsman picked-up his second century of his s
Broad, Anderson axed for West Indies tour
England's premier seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broadare among eight to have been dropped for the three-match Test tour of West Indies.The two have combined 1177 Test wickets w
List of double hat-tricks in men's T20Is
By Jasia ZamanIn the last T20I of five-match series between West Indies vs England, Jason Holder made history with double hat-trick. His magical spell helped West Indies win the de
Jason Holder talks about the team spirit in the West Indies dressing room
West Indies national cricket team ran through tough patches of late. They lost to Ireland national cricket team at home in the three-match ODI series. Ireland players stunned the W
England win second T20I despite late West Indies scare
England clinched their first win in any format since November 1, holding on by a single run at the Kensington Oval.England defeated the West Indies by 1 run in the second T20I in B
West Indies dismantle England in T20I opener
World No.1-ranked England have begun their 2022 T20 World Cup preparations with a hammering loss to West Indies in the first of five T20Is at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown.Jason Hold