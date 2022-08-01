
  • West Indies vs Bangladesh 2022
West Indies vs Bangladesh 2022 News
thumb

The toughest for us is T20: BCB president

Bangladesh are great in the ODIformat, but are yet to adapt to the longest and shortest versions of cricket.The Tigers played poorly in Tests and T20Is even though they won the ODI

thumb

The more Joy plays at this age the better for him: Razzak

Bangladesh Test opener MahmudulHasan Joy has played 14 innings so far, out of which he has been dismissed forzero runs 5 times. However, it would be wrong to evaluate Mahmudul Hasa

thumb

Spinners take more challenges than pacers and batsmen in Bangladesh

Bangladesh cricket have alwaysproduced good-quality spinners since its inception. They have served the teamfor a long time and have achieved many great successes. But it is the spi

thumb

Bangladesh to start T20 World Cup plan from the Asia Cup

Bangladesh toured the West Indieslast month to play in three formats. Although the hosts were whitewashed in theODI series, the Tigers were performed very poorly in the Test and T2

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bring in Taijul Islam as they aim for clean sweep

Bangladesh have won the toss for the third time in a row, and opted to field again. The Tigers are already 2-0 up in the three match ODI series, and looking to win their 11th ODI i

thumb

Bangladesh aim whitewash as West Indies look to turn around a horrendous record

Bangladesh will be taking on hosts West Indies in the third and final ODI on the series. The Tigers have already sealed the series by winning the first two matches. West Indies, wh

thumb

Spinners break West Indies apart to give Bangladesh a series win

Bangladesh have sealed the series by winning the second ODI by a massive margin of 9 wickets against West Indies. The spinners helped to dismantle the hosts for 108, and then the v

thumb

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 2nd ODI of Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2022 will be held between West Indies and Bangladesh on 13th July 2022 at Providence Stadium, Guyana.The West Indies host Bangladesh i

thumb

Bowlers hand Bangladesh their first win of the West Indies tour

Bangladesh posted their first win on the tour of West Indies with a six-wicket victory on Sunday in the first ODI in Guyana.Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in a match red

thumb

Live: Bangladesh to bowl as Nasum debuts

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has won the toss and decided to field in the first ODI of the three match series against West Indies. The Tigers have handed a debut to Nasum Ahmed.T

thumb

Bangladesh look to win their first match of the tour against West Indies

Bangladesh will be taking on West Indies in the first ODI of the three match series. It has been a rough tour for the Tigers so far, as they lost every completed match so far. Howe

thumb

Pooran and Mayers hit fifties to power West Indies to a series win

West Indies beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets to take the series by 2-0. Captain Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers hit half centuries after Bangladesh post 163/5 in the first innings.Bang

