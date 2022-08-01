West Indies vs Bangladesh 2022 News
The toughest for us is T20: BCB president
Bangladesh are great in the ODIformat, but are yet to adapt to the longest and shortest versions of cricket.The Tigers played poorly in Tests and T20Is even though they won the ODI
The more Joy plays at this age the better for him: Razzak
Bangladesh Test opener MahmudulHasan Joy has played 14 innings so far, out of which he has been dismissed forzero runs 5 times. However, it would be wrong to evaluate Mahmudul Hasa
Spinners take more challenges than pacers and batsmen in Bangladesh
Bangladesh cricket have alwaysproduced good-quality spinners since its inception. They have served the teamfor a long time and have achieved many great successes. But it is the spi
Bangladesh to start T20 World Cup plan from the Asia Cup
Bangladesh toured the West Indieslast month to play in three formats. Although the hosts were whitewashed in theODI series, the Tigers were performed very poorly in the Test and T2
Live: Bangladesh bring in Taijul Islam as they aim for clean sweep
Bangladesh have won the toss for the third time in a row, and opted to field again. The Tigers are already 2-0 up in the three match ODI series, and looking to win their 11th ODI i
Bangladesh aim whitewash as West Indies look to turn around a horrendous record
Bangladesh will be taking on hosts West Indies in the third and final ODI on the series. The Tigers have already sealed the series by winning the first two matches. West Indies, wh
Spinners break West Indies apart to give Bangladesh a series win
Bangladesh have sealed the series by winning the second ODI by a massive margin of 9 wickets against West Indies. The spinners helped to dismantle the hosts for 108, and then the v
West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 2nd ODI of Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2022 will be held between West Indies and Bangladesh on 13th July 2022 at Providence Stadium, Guyana.The West Indies host Bangladesh i
Bowlers hand Bangladesh their first win of the West Indies tour
Bangladesh posted their first win on the tour of West Indies with a six-wicket victory on Sunday in the first ODI in Guyana.Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in a match red
Live: Bangladesh to bowl as Nasum debuts
Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has won the toss and decided to field in the first ODI of the three match series against West Indies. The Tigers have handed a debut to Nasum Ahmed.T
Bangladesh look to win their first match of the tour against West Indies
Bangladesh will be taking on West Indies in the first ODI of the three match series. It has been a rough tour for the Tigers so far, as they lost every completed match so far. Howe
Pooran and Mayers hit fifties to power West Indies to a series win
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets to take the series by 2-0. Captain Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers hit half centuries after Bangladesh post 163/5 in the first innings.Bang