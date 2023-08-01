West Indies Squad News
Pooran returns as West Indies name 15-member squad for T20I series against India
Shai Hope, wicketkeeper-batsman and captain of the ODI team, was recalled as the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men's Selection Panel announced a provisional squad for the five-g
WI vs ENG: West Indies add Campbell and Phillip in squad for 1st Test
John Campbell and Anderson Phillip have been called up to the West Indies squad for next month's first Test against England in Antigua after bright starts in the four-day regional