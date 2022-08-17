
West Indies A vs Bangladesh A 2022 News
thumb

Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 4 wickets in low-scoring match

Bangladesh ‘A’ have lost to WestIndies ‘A’ by 4 wickets in a low-scoring match in the first match of thethree-match ODI series in St. Lucia on Tuesday (August 16). Even with a tota

thumb

Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah rested for the T20i series against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh Cricket Board has decided to recover T20I skipper Mahmudullah from forthcoming tour of Zimbabwe. Nurul Hasan will lead the T20I squad in his absence.Bangladesh rested sk

thumb

Bangladesh A announces squad for West Indies tour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board announces the Bangladesh A Team squads for the four day and one day series’ against West Indies A. The A Team will play two 4-day ‘Tests’ and three one

