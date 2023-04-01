Welsh Fire News
I'll spend the whole budget on him: Anderson after Babar goes unsold in The Hundred
Babar Azam, one of the greatest battersin recent times, was unsold in The Hundred draft. It's a bit surprising! Babar'sfans-supporters and England star fast bowler James Anderson c
Mike Hussey appointed as Welsh Fire head coach
Mike Hussey will be seen in therole of the coach in England's hundred-ball competition The Hundred. Hussey hasbeen appointed as head coach of the team Welsh Fire.Hussey replaces Ga
The maroon is all over: Russell wants to play for West Indies in T20 World Cup
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russellhas opened up about the recent debate between him and West Indies coach PhilSimmons and said that he wants to play for West Indies again and wi
Naseem withdraws himself from The Hundred
Pakistan's young pacer NaseemShah has decided not to play in England's 100-ball tournament “The Hundred” toplay for his country. Naseem was drafted into the Welsh Fire team in thep
Bairstow pulls out of The Hundred
England's star batsman JonnyBairstow has pulled himself out of the franchise league of his country's board,The Hundred. The in-form wicket-keeper has decided not to play in thistou
Smith to lead Welsh Fire in The Hundred
Former Australia skipper Steve Smith will lead Welsh Fire in The Hundred, England's new 100-ball tournament, starting July 2020.He has been announced as the captain of the franchis