Welsh Fire News
thumb

I'll spend the whole budget on him: Anderson after Babar goes unsold in The Hundred

Babar Azam, one of the greatest battersin recent times, was unsold in The Hundred draft. It's a bit surprising! Babar'sfans-supporters and England star fast bowler James Anderson c

thumb

Mike Hussey appointed as Welsh Fire head coach

Mike Hussey will be seen in therole of the coach in England's hundred-ball competition The Hundred. Hussey hasbeen appointed as head coach of the team Welsh Fire.Hussey replaces Ga

thumb

The maroon is all over: Russell wants to play for West Indies in T20 World Cup

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russellhas opened up about the recent debate between him and West Indies coach PhilSimmons and said that he wants to play for West Indies again and wi

thumb

Naseem withdraws himself from The Hundred

Pakistan's young pacer NaseemShah has decided not to play in England's 100-ball tournament “The Hundred” toplay for his country. Naseem was drafted into the Welsh Fire team in thep

thumb

Bairstow pulls out of The Hundred

England's star batsman JonnyBairstow has pulled himself out of the franchise league of his country's board,The Hundred. The in-form wicket-keeper has decided not to play in thistou

thumb

Smith to lead Welsh Fire in The Hundred

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith will lead Welsh Fire in The Hundred, England's new 100-ball tournament, starting July 2020.He has been announced as the captain of the franchis

app-banner

