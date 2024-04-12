Wasim Jaffer News
"Best in the business across all the formats"- Wasim Jaffer on Bumrah after his onburst against RCB
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru to clinch their second win of the season on Thursday (11th April) at the Wankhede Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah's onburst with the ball at
"Those 19th and 20th overs have hurt them even though Virat got that milestone" - Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at Kohli's slow approach in the death overs
Rajasthan Royals charred Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 6 wickets on Saturday (6th April) at Jaipur. Joss Buttler put on a show to eclipse Virat Kohli's unbeaten 113*. Sanju Samson
Mustafizur earn praises from Moody and Jaffer
Mustafizur Rahman stole all the limelight in the opening match of IPL. Taking 4 wickets at the cost of 29 runs gave the current champion Chennai Super Kings a great victory. The en
I'm surprised that Mumbai Indians moved on from Rohit Sharma so early: Wasim Jaffer
Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer was taken aback after Mumbai Indians moved on from Rohit Sharma so early. Recently, the MI team management decided to tinker with their philoso
Wasim Jaffer names the Indian batsman who looked comfortable in Trinidad T20I
Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer reserved the highest respect for Tilak Varma for the way he went about his business in the first T20I against the West Indies cricket team atBr
Wasim Jaffer questions India's combination for T20I opener against West Indies
Team India led by Hardik Pandya got off to a sloppy start to the five-match T20I series. The Men in Blue had a great chance to win the game and take the first lead in the series. N
The ODI format suits Umran Malik better than T20s: Wasim Jaffer
Shikhar Dhawan-managed India lost to hosts New Zealand in the first of three-game ODI series thanks to Tom Latham's impressive Century (145* runs). Despite the loss, debutant Umran
We don't manage all-rounders well: Wasim Jaffer
Wasim Jaffer, a former Indiabatsman, has outlined the potential causes for Team India's recent difficultiesin finding the ideal combination in white-ball cricket. India replaced Sa
Wasim Jaffer reappointed as the Punjab Kings batting coach
Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer was reappointed batting coach of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.The Punjab Kings hav
When you do it for the first time, you get a warning: Jaffer on 'fake fielding'
The 'fake fielding' of ViratKohli in the match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has beenin the headline since the match. Many former cricketers and fans are giving
Will be concerned going into the T20 World Cup with Chahal as lead spinner: Jaffer
Team India suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Australia in the first of the three-match T20I series at Mohali. Their inability to defend the total haunted them once again a
Wasim Jaffer picks South Africa as a strong contender for the T20 World Cup
Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer said South Africa are hot contenders for the upcoming T20 World Cup after beating England 2-1 in the three-game T20 series.Wassim Jaafar names So