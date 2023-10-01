Walton News
Mehidy Hasan Miraz re-appointed Walton brand ambassador
Bangladesh all-rounder MehidyHasan Miraz has become Walton's brand ambassador for the third time in a row.Walton, the top company in the country's electronics and electrical sector
Walton emerge as title sponsor of New Zealand-Bangladesh Test series
Walton is the title sponsor for the two-match Test series between hosts New Zealand and visiting Bangladesh. An memorandum of understanding (MoU)was recently signed between Walton
Walton sponsors DPL for ninth consecutive season
Bangladeshi conglomerate Walton has been named as the sponsor of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for the ninth time in a row. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced Walto
Alesha Mart bags BCB title sponsorship rights till 2023
Alesha Mart has won Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) title sponsorship rights for 28 months.The deal is worth BDT 32.55 crore (USD 3.84 million). And thus, the Bangladesh vs Sri Lank
Title sponsors for Bangabandhu T20 Cup named
The title sponsors for Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 have been announced just two days before the start of the tournament.Walton has been named as the title sponsor while eFood is the c