
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Walton News
thumb

Mehidy Hasan Miraz re-appointed Walton brand ambassador

Bangladesh all-rounder MehidyHasan Miraz has become Walton's brand ambassador for the third time in a row.Walton, the top company in the country's electronics and electrical sector

thumb

Walton emerge as title sponsor of New Zealand-Bangladesh Test series

Walton is the title sponsor for the two-match Test series between hosts New Zealand and visiting Bangladesh. An memorandum of understanding (MoU)was recently signed between Walton

thumb

Walton sponsors DPL for ninth consecutive season

Bangladeshi conglomerate Walton has been named as the sponsor of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for the ninth time in a row. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced Walto

thumb

Alesha Mart bags BCB title sponsorship rights till 2023

Alesha Mart has won Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) title sponsorship rights for 28 months.The deal is worth BDT 32.55 crore (USD 3.84 million). And thus, the Bangladesh vs Sri Lank

thumb

Title sponsors for Bangabandhu T20 Cup named

The title sponsors for Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 have been announced just two days before the start of the tournament.Walton has been named as the title sponsor while eFood is the c

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.