ECB recommends £500,000 fine and points deductions for Yorkshire in the racism scandal
The ECB has recommended that Yorkshire face a £500,000 fine and points deductions in all three competitions this season following the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.County club Yorkshi
Kent vs Gloucestershire Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The upcoming event between Kent and Gloucestershire promises to be an exciting encounter as both sides meet in the T20 Vitality Blast on 24th May 2023.Kent will play Gloucestershir
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Match 4, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Vitality T20 Blast 2023 action resumes on Wednesday 24th May with Northamptonshire and Worcestershire clashing in a North Group duel. The County Ground in Northampton is ready to h
Naseem Shah joins Leicestershire for T20 Blast
Leicestershire CCC are delighted to announce the signing of Pakistan international Naseem Shah on a short-term deal to start the Vitality Blast.Leicestershire have signed Pakistani
Zaman Khan gets high praise from Mickey Arthur on debut in T20 Blast
Pakistani speed bowler Zaman Khan received wide recognition from Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur for his impressive bowling skills during the first game of the ongoing T20 Vit
Hasan Ali suffers an injury in Vitality T20 Blast
Pakistani pacesetter Hasan Ali, signed by Birmingham Bears Country Cricket Club, suffered an injury just before his team's opening game against Yorkshire Vikings in the Twenty20 Bl
Derbyshire Falcons sign Zaman Khan for upcoming Vitality Blast T20
Pakistani fast bowler Zaman Khan has made a significant step in his cricket career by securing a place in English county cricket.Derbyshire County Cricket Club have signed Pakistan
Vitality Blast T20 2023: Full squads, Fixtures & Schedules: All you need to know
The 21st edition of the Vitality Blast will be held from May 20th to July 15th, 2023 with 18 participating teams.The 21st season of T20 Blast, the world's oldest national Twenty20
Moeen Ali named captain of Birmingham Bears for T20 Blast campaign
Moeen Ali will captain Warwickshire in the T20 Blast this summer after re-signing for the club after 16 years with Worcestershire.The Birmingham Bears have announced that England a
Warwickshire signs Glenn Maxwell for 2023 T20 Blast
Warwickshire have signed Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for the T20 Blast 2023, the club confirmed on Tuesday (14 February).Warwickshire coach Mark Robinson believes the coun
Essex re-signs Daniel Sams for the Vitality T20 Blast
In a significant turn of events, English club Essex have enlisted the services of famed Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams for the T20 Blast 2023.Essex Cricket are delighted to ann
Michael Bracewell joins Worcestershire for T20 Blast
Worcestershire have signed New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell, nephew of former Gloucestershire coach John Bracewell, for this summer's T20 Blast.Worcestershire County Crick