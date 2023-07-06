
Vitality Blast T20 2023 News
thumb

Warwickshire vs Essex Today Match Prediction, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Warwickshire will take on Essex in the 1st Quarter-Final of England's T20 Blast 2023 on Thursday. Warwickshire are in impeccable form and have won their last seven games. Essex, on

thumb

Durham vs Derbyshire Today Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Durham meets Derbyshire in Chester-le-Stree. This T20 game starts on Friday, June 16 at 18:30 local time.In game 74 of the Vitality T20 Blast Edition 2023, Durham meets Derbyshire

thumb

Vitality Blast T20 2023: Full squads, Fixtures & Schedules: All you need to know

The 21st edition of the Vitality Blast will be held from May 20th to July 15th, 2023 with 18 participating teams.The 21st season of T20 Blast, the world's oldest national Twenty20

