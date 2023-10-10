
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Vikram Rathour News
thumb

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour shares health update on Shubman Gill

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour shared a recent health update on Shubman Gill ahead of India's clash against Afghanistan. Shubman Gill was affected by Dengue and as a result,

thumb

KL Rahul picks up injury, participation in the second Test is uncertain

Regular captain Rohit Sharma isout of the team due to injury. So KL Rahul is leading the team in the Testseries against Bangladesh. This time Rahul also got injured. His participat

thumb

I don't practice too much: Dinesh Karthik

Hosts India leveled thethree-match T20I series against Australia in a curtailed 8-over match on Fridaynight. 10 runs were needed in the last over. Then Dinesh Karthik went onstrike

thumb

Vikram Rathour likely to replace Ravi Shastri as India's head coach

India's head coach Ravi Shastri's second contract will come to a close after the end of the T20 World Cup 2021 in November. The former Indian cricketer made it quite clear that he

thumb

India's batting coach Rathour defends out-form KL Rahul

India's opener Lokesh Rahul has been out of form and his performance says everything. He managed to score just 1 run in the first T20I. While we expected him to bring the best out

thumb

"Will take half my moustache out and come to play," Ashwin gives an open challenge to Pujara

Indian right-arm off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made an open challenge to Indian right-handed batsman Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of the England Test series.Virat Kohli and his me

thumb

Yuvraj questions ability of Indian T20 batting coach

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday has questioned India batting coach Vikram Rathour's ability to guide Indian cricketers in the T20 stage.The previous coach Sanjay B

thumb

India's batting coach feels that Rohit can shine in Test too

Indian new batting coach Vikram Rathour feels that Indian batsman Rohit Sharma can shine in all three formats of the game.[caption id="attachment_128499" align="aligncenter" width=

thumb

Rathour suggests Pandey and Iyer as solution for India's middle order worries

India's newly appointed batting coach Vikram Rathour sees Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey as good solutions for India's middle order issues in ODIs.[caption id="attachment_107406" a

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.