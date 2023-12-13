
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
vice captain News
thumb

Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as vice captain of Pakistan Test team

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Media Director Aalia Rasheed has announced that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Pakistan Test cricket tea

thumb

Najam Sethi reveals why Shan Masood was appointed as vice-captain in NZ series

Sethi believes his decision to appoint Shan Masood as vice-captain was the right one, but it was the captain's and manager's decision not to include him in the squad.Pakistan Crick

thumb

Afridi criticizes appointment of Shan Masood as vice-captain of the ODI's

Shahid Afridi, the former chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team, has spoken out against Najam Sethi's decision to appoint Shan Masood as vice-captain of the ODI team.Former i

thumb

Shan Masood appointed vice-captain of ODI side

Shan Masood became Pakistan's vice-captain for the international three-game one-day series against New Zealand which begins on 9 January.Left-hander Shan Masood has been named Baba

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.