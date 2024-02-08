Vernon Philander News
Bumrah is the most complete bowler at the moment: Philnader
Who is the best bowler in thecurrent cricket world? When you suddenly hear the question, the name of JaspritBumrah is sure to come to your mind. This Indian pacer has been in great
Vernon Philander trolled for calling Suryakumar Yadav a kid
Former South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander has been trolled on social media after calling 32-year-old Suryakumar Yadav a "kid".South African pacer Vernon Philander has faced
The Vernon Philander Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Vernon Darryl Philander (born 24 June 1985) is a former South African cricketer. He was a right-handed bowling all-rounder; He had previously represented his country at under-19 le
Bangladesh lack a bowler in their squad, says Philander
Bangladesh are playing in DurbanTest with three fast bowlers and one spinner. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled at oneend along with three fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed and Ebado
Vernon Philander is keen to continue as a bowling consultant for Pakistan
LAHORE: Former South African fast bowler Vernon Philander, who had worked as a bowling advisor for Pakistan, confirmed Monday that he is negotiating with the Pakistan Cricket Board
Philander fly home to avoid upcoming travel restriction
Vernon Philander, the former South Africa quick who is a bowling consultant with the Pakistan team currently on tour in Bangladesh, will leave the squad bubble here and fly back to
Hayden, Philander to join Pakistan coaching staff for T20 WC
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former Australia batter Matthew Hayden and former South Africa pace bowler Vernon Philander as consultants for the 2021 T20 World Cup in
Amla misses second Test commentary
Former South African batsman Hashim Amla has been missing at the commentary during the second Test match against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers.The 37-year-old top order batsman lost h
Missed XI from ICC Test XI of the decade
The latest trending topic around the game is the ICC Awards of the Decade. The award program has been introduced by ICC to honor the players, who excelled in the last decade which
Philander’s younger brother shot dead in Cape Town
Tyrone Philander, the younger brother of South African seamer, Vernon Philander, has been shot dead in Ravensmead, Cape Town. The incident was happened in the afternoon of Wednesda
Top 10 most underrated Test players in modern cricket
Cricket is called as gentlemen's game. It is one of the most followed sports across the globe particularly the second most followed game. In many places, it is treated more than re
Philander criticizes Domingo on controversial 2015 World Cup selection
South Africa pacer Vernon Philander recently retired from international cricket. The 34-year old pacer ended his career with the fourth Test of the series against England in the la