Vernon Philander News
thumb

Bumrah is the most complete bowler at the moment: Philnader

Who is the best bowler in thecurrent cricket world? When you suddenly hear the question, the name of JaspritBumrah is sure to come to your mind. This Indian pacer has been in great

thumb

Vernon Philander trolled for calling Suryakumar Yadav a kid

Former South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander has been trolled on social media after calling 32-year-old Suryakumar Yadav a "kid".South African pacer Vernon Philander has faced

thumb

The Vernon Philander Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Vernon Darryl Philander (born 24 June 1985) is a former South African cricketer. He was a right-handed bowling all-rounder; He had previously represented his country at under-19 le

thumb

Bangladesh lack a bowler in their squad, says Philander

Bangladesh are playing in DurbanTest with three fast bowlers and one spinner. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled at oneend along with three fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed and Ebado

thumb

Vernon Philander is keen to continue as a bowling consultant for Pakistan

LAHORE: Former South African fast bowler Vernon Philander, who had worked as a bowling advisor for Pakistan, confirmed Monday that he is negotiating with the Pakistan Cricket Board

thumb

Philander fly home to avoid upcoming travel restriction

Vernon Philander, the former South Africa quick who is a bowling consultant with the Pakistan team currently on tour in Bangladesh, will leave the squad bubble here and fly back to

thumb

Hayden, Philander to join Pakistan coaching staff for T20 WC

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former Australia batter Matthew Hayden and former South Africa pace bowler Vernon Philander as consultants for the 2021 T20 World Cup in

thumb

Amla misses second Test commentary

Former South African batsman Hashim Amla has been missing at the commentary during the second Test match against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers.The 37-year-old top order batsman lost h

thumb

Missed XI from ICC Test XI of the decade

The latest trending topic around the game is the ICC Awards of the Decade. The award program has been introduced by ICC to honor the players, who excelled in the last decade which

thumb

Philander’s younger brother shot dead in Cape Town

Tyrone Philander, the younger brother of South African seamer, Vernon Philander, has been shot dead in Ravensmead, Cape Town. The incident was happened in the afternoon of Wednesda

thumb

Top 10 most underrated Test players in modern cricket

Cricket is called as gentlemen's game. It is one of the most followed sports across the globe particularly the second most followed game. In many places, it is treated more than re

thumb

Philander criticizes Domingo on controversial 2015 World Cup selection

South Africa pacer Vernon Philander recently retired from international cricket. The 34-year old pacer ended his career with the fourth Test of the series against England in the la

