Venues News
India vs Ireland, T20I series 2023 schedule, Squads, venues, All you need to know
Team India will face Ireland in a three-game T20I series starting this week. The India squad of youngsters is led by Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback from injury.Team India
No plan to move 2024 Men's T20 World Cup from WI, USA, Confirm ICC
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that there are no plans to change the venue for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The game's governing body, along with the England &
PCB finalises two venues for Asia Cup 2023 hybrid model
According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has designated two venues for the hybrid model of the Asia Cup 2023.Amid a standoff between Pakistan and India over the upcom
BCCI announces schedule and venues for IPL 2023 playoffs, finals
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (21 April) announced the dates and venues for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs and finals.The Board of Contr
Major League Cricket 2023 draft, Players, Venues all you need to know
The inaugural edition of Major League Cricket will begin later this year on July 13 with the first round of player draft take place yesterday.Major League Cricket, America's premie
IPL 2023 Schedule: Full Schedule, Squads, Venues and Time Table
2023 IPL Schedule PDF is now published for 2023 Indian Premier League on Ipl20.com. The 17th season of the IPL will start on March 25, 2023 and the final game will take place on Ma
PCB unveil dates and venues of Pakistan Super League Season 8
The HBL Pakistan Super League Board of Directors met today at the National High Performance Center in Lahore. All six HBL PSL franchises were represented along with PCB officials w
England vs South Africa 2022 T20I Series Squad list, Schedule, Venues and Everything You Need to Know
England will be itching to win their first series of white balls under Jos Buttler in the upcoming T20I series against the Proteas.England's hopes of a first series triumph under n
New Zealand tour of Scotland: squad, Fixtures, broadcast and venues details and everything you need to know
After clinching both the ODI and T20I series in Ireland, theNew Zealand cricket teamwill take on hosts Scotland in a short white-ball series featuring two T20Is and a one-off ODI s