Vasant Raiji News
thumb

Burgess 'amazed' at being world's new oldest living first-class cricketer

Now with the passing away of Vasant Raiji, the oldest living first-class cricketer in the world is New Zealander Alan Burgess (born 1 May 1920), who appeared in 14 FC matches, most

thumb

"Centurion" out

India's oldest living First Class cricket Vasant Raiji passed away in the wee hours on Saturday at his Walkeshwar residence.“He passed away at 2.20 am in his sleep at his residence

thumb

Sachin, Waugh celebrate 100th birthday of India's oldest living first-class player

In the game of cricket, we have seen many cricketers scoring a century at least once in their career. However, we have not heard of a cricketer completing his century in his age. Y

