Sri Lanka's red-ball cricketers get second dose of vaccination
Sri Lanka's red-ball cricketers were vaccinated on Monday at the Blood Bank. It was confirmed by Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the chairman of the Medical Panel of the Sri Lanka Cricket (
Kohli and other Indian cricketers receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Shikha Pandey have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Sri Lankan cricketers vaccinated on Saturday
Sri Lanka cricketers and support staff members going on the tour of Bangladesh next week were vaccinated on Saturday.According to well-placed sources in Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), th
Sri Lankan players to get first vaccine dose on Sunday
Sri Lankan national players will be given the first dose of vaccination on next Sunday. This was revealed by Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) mana
Moeen Ali urges people to take corona vaccine
England all-rounder Moeen Ali has urged the British Asian community to take the Covid-19 vaccine and ignore "conspiracy theories"."At the minute I'd take it and urge others to do i
BCB plans to buy corona vaccines separately
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will not have to wait to receive corona vaccines through government channels, as they have decided to buy the vaccines themselves instead, immediatel