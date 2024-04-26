
Usain Bolt News
thumb

ICC names Yuvraj Singh as the brand ambassador of the upcoming T20 World Cup

Former Indian T20 World Cup winner all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been named as the event ambassador of the upcoming T20 World Cup, commences from first June in the USA and the Carib

thumb

Chris Gayle challenges Usain Bolt to sprint race

West Indian batting star ChrisGayle issued a "warning" to Usain Bolt on Thursday, challenging theJamaican sprint hero to a 100-metre race after the latter took his wicketduring a f

thumb

Bolt named ambassador for T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Olympic legend Usain Bolt as an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the West Indies an

thumb

Kohli smacks Rs 100 crore advertisement deal

Virat Kohli has become the first Indian sportsperson to sign a RS 100 crore endorsement deal with any single brand. Sports lifestyle brand Puma has made an eight year deal with the

thumb

Watch: Mashrafe tributes lightning Bolt

Captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has shown his tribute to Usain Bolt ahead of the Jamaican's 200 metres Final at Rio Olympic 2016. Mashrafe posted a video on his verified Facebook page

