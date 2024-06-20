USA vs South Africa News
Once we play good cricket we can beat any team in the world: Jones
USA captain Aaron Jones rues lackof discipline in bowling after their narrow defeat against South Africa in theSuper Eight of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday (June 19) in N
De Kock, Rabada star in South Africa's win against USA
South Africa have sealed a closevictory against USA in the first match of the Super Eight in the ICC T20 WorldCup 2024 on Wednesday (June 19) in North Sound. They beat USA by 18 ru