USA vs South Africa News
thumb

Once we play good cricket we can beat any team in the world: Jones

USA captain Aaron Jones rues lackof discipline in bowling after their narrow defeat against South Africa in theSuper Eight of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday (June 19) in N

thumb

De Kock, Rabada star in South Africa's win against USA

South Africa have sealed a closevictory against USA in the first match of the Super Eight in the ICC T20 WorldCup 2024 on Wednesday (June 19) in North Sound. They beat USA by 18 ru

