'Would Love to See Virat Kohli Play the T10 Format,' Says Robin Uthappa
The US Masters T10 League came toa thrilling end as the Ben Dunk-led Texas Chargers defeated Misbah-ul-Haq-ledNew York Warriors via Super Over in the Final at the Central Broward R
Texas Chargers wins dramatical final, crowned champions of inaugural US Masters T10
Texas Chargers held their nerveat crucial moments, and put on a fantastic performance on Sunday, as theydefeated the New York Warriors, via a Super Over in the Final of the inaugur
Hafeez, Perera help Texas Chargers knock Morrisville Unity out of US Masters T10
The former Pakistan captainMohammad Hafeez was in sublime form with the bat, and played a blinder as theTexas Chargers defeated Morrisville Unity by 8 wickets in the Eliminator, in
Misbah, Levi star in New York Warriors' win to confirm place in US Masters T10 League final
New York Warriors became thefirst team to reach the US Masters T10 League Final after defeating CaliforniaKnights by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Central Broward Regional ParkSt
US Masters T10 League 2023 playoffs schedule confirmed
New York Warriors finished at thetop of the points table after defeating Morrisville Unity by 33 runs in thelast league match of the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Re
California Knights secure easy win against New Jersey Triton's
The California Knights confirmeda top-two finish on the US Masters T10 League points table after defeating NewJersey Triton's by 24 runs in a rain-affected match at the Central Bro
Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood to headline celebrity T10 match at US Masters T10
The very enjoyable inauguraledition of the US Masters T10 has seen some of the biggest names in the gamecricket roll back the years with scintillating performances in Florida. Anda
Corey Anderson's all-round show gives Morrisville Unity dominating 55-run win
Ace New Zealander Corey Andersonput on a big show for the Morrisville Unity as he top-scored with the bat andpicked 4 wickets, to help his side register a 55-run win against the Ne
Irfan Pathan's brilliant last-over helps California Knights clinch a thriller
Atlanta Riders needed 9 runs offthe last over against California Knights, however, former India fast bowlerIrfan Pathan conceded just 3 runs and helped the Knights win the US Maste
T10 format really good, exciting and quite challenging, Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir, a prominent figure in cricket known for his match-winning skills, offers his support for expanding the T10 format and its unique characteristics.Gautam Gambhir, win
New York Warriors consolidate their position at top with another win
New York Warriors registeredtheir fourth victory of the competition after defeating Texas Chargers by 6runs in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadiu
Sreesanth's 4-fer goes in vain as Hafeez guides Texas Chargers to their second win
Mohammed Hafeez picked up impressivefigures of 3/10 as the Texas Chargers defeated the Morrisville Unity by 34 runsin the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park