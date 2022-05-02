Udeshika Prabodhani News
Two changes in Sri Lanka's women's squad for Pakistan tour
Sri Lankan women's team selectorshave proposed two changes for the forthcoming tour of Pakistan.According to the well-placedsources in the SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket), a squad of 15 pl
Navy man appointed manager for Sri Lankan women's tour of Pakistan
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasappointed Navy man Nishantha de Silva as manager for the women's team for theforthcoming Pakistan tour. Nishantha has been working withthe Navy as a Rear
Udeshika Prabodhani selected to play first FairBreak T20 in Dubai
Udeshika Prabodhani will be thesecond woman player from Sri Lanka to play in the first-ever privately-fundedFairBreak T20 women's cricket event in Dubai early next month. The event