UAE vs Ireland 2021 News
thumb

Sensational Simi ensures Ireland draw UAE series

Ireland have thrashed United Arab Emirates by 112 runs in the fourth ODI to level the four-match series 1-1, thanks to a fifty and a five-for from Simi Singh.[caption id="attachmen

thumb

UAE-Ireland 2nd ODI postponed after positive COVID result

The next three matches of the UAE-Ireland series have rescheduled following another positive COVID-19 test.Alishan Sharafu is the third player from United Arab Emirates camp to tes

thumb

Ireland lose to UAE in ODI opener

Centuries from Chundangapoyil Rizwan and Muhammad Usman have propelled hosts United Arab Emirates to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Ireland in the first ODI at Sheikh Zayed

