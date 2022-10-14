UAE vs Bangladesh 2022 News
Soumya, Shoriful added to Bangladesh's WC squad in place of Sabbir, Saifuddin
Bangladesh have made two changesto their squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) confirmed the news on Friday (October 14).Top-order bats
We are very clear about the philosophy of the brand of T20 cricket: Sriram
Bangladesh's T20 team Technical Consultantis happy with the team’s performance against the UAE in the recently-concludedtwo-match series and said that Bangladesh have shown improve
These 7 days have been used very well by our players: Miraz
The tour of the Bangladesh teamto the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ended. The Tigers spent a week on this tour,playing two matches as well as practicing hard. The team feels that
I kept asking them to improve and they did that: Sridharan Sriram
Bangladesh have won the T20Iseries by 2-0 against relatively weak opponent UAE with questionable batting. UAEalmost won the first match but Bangladesh won by 7 runs in the last ove
He showed with one shot what he can do with the bat: Siddons on Sabbir
The Bangladesh team have chosen anew path due to the continuous failure of the openers in the T20 format. TheTigers played the last three matches by making Mehidy Hasan Miraz and S
Sohan gives a hint about changes in T20 World Cup squad
The T20 World Cup will start from October 16 in Australia. Every team has already announced their World Cup squad. However, until the start of the World Cup, changes can be m
This tour before the World Cup has definitely boosted our confidence a lot: Sohan
Be it West Indies, Zimbabwe, SriLanka, or Afghanistan - Bangladesh forgot to win. The UAE tour was the perfectopportunity to build a habit of winning ahead of the T20 World Cup. Af
Miraz thanks team management for giving him the opportunity to open
Bangladesh all-rounder MehidyHasan Miraz has been out of the T20 team for a long time, and the team are notin form at all. In this difficult situation, Miraz was given the role of
Batsmen give Bangladesh comfortable run victory against UAE in second T20I
Bangladesh have defeated United ArabEmirates (UAE) by 32 runs to conclude the two-match T20I series by 2-0 onTuesday (September 27) in Dubai.After being sent to bat first, noBangla
Toss: UAE bowl first again, Bangladesh make two changes
United Arab Emirates (UAE) havewon the toss for the second straight match and elected to bowl first again inthe last match of the two-match T20I series on Tuesday (September 27) in
Bangladesh to make changes in second T20I against UAE
The second and final match of theT20I series between the host United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the visitingBangladesh will take place today. The match will start at 8 PM Bangladesh t
A big innings isn’t expected from me: Miraz
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is now in thecenter of discussion as the opener of the Bangladesh T20 team. Returning to theT20 team after a long time, Miraz got the responsibility of the opene