UAE T20 League News
Trent Boult will play for "MI Emirates" in the UAE T20 league.
Trent Boult has joined the Mumbai Indians team in the UAE League. The New Zealand pacer, who recently gave up his central contract with the NZC, has become one of the MI Emirates t
KKR franchise has signed Andre Russell and Sunil Narine for the UAE T20 League
Some of the biggest names in global T20 cricket from countries such as England, West Indies, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland.The
UAE T20 Cricket League to be called as 'ILT20', starting from January next year
Emirates Cricket Board has todayconfirmed that the inaugural ILT20 League will be played between the window of6th January to 12th February 2023. The new League will be called “Inte
UAE T20 Cricket League announces ZEE as media partner
UAE’s T20 League today announcedthe signing of a long-term global media rights contract with global media andentertainment powerhouse ZEE. The League will air exclusively on ZEE’s
Manchester United win bid to acquire UAE T20 League team
Lancer Capital, the US-based company that owns Manchester United Football Club, has made its first entry to cricket buying a franchise in the UAE T20 League.Lancer Capital previous