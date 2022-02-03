
U-19 Semi Final News
thumb

U-19 CWC: India in the final for the fourth time in a row

Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed added 204 runs for the third wicket to successfully beat Australia out of contention and led India to their fourth consecutive U19 World Cup

thumb

U-19 WC: Indian Skipper Yash Dhull says we will be focus on building partnerships ahead of semi final

IND U19 vs AUS U19: India's U19 skipper Yash Dhull has announced the side will look into building a partnership if the team loses fast wickets in Wednesday's match against Australi

