U-19 Quarter final News
thumb

U-19 WC: Earthquake felt at Ireland-Zimbabwe game

An earthquake off the coast of Port of Spain sent gentle tremors through the Queen's Park Oval on Saturday while Zimbabwe played Ireland in the U19 World Cup. It didn't affect the

thumb

U-19 WC: Pakistan face Australia in U-19 World Cup quarter-final today

NORTH SOUND (Antigua): Two-time former champions Pakistan meet Australia in the quarter-finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup Super Series here at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday.

thumb

India, Bangladesh to lock horns in U-19 CWC quarter-final

The group stage of the 2022 ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup ended with a qualifying shootout between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe and two centuries of India's star-studded line-up

