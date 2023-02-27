tri series News
Sandeep Lamichhane allowed to travel UAE for Cricket World Cup League 2 Tri-Series
Nepalese cricketer accused of rape, Sandeep Lamichhane, could join his team in Dubai for an international tri-series after the Supreme Court on Monday lifted his travel ban and con
Sandeep Lamichhane to be picked in Nepal squad for the Tri-Series
Sandeep Lamichhane, former captain of the Nepal team, is set to be included in the national team for the tri-series against Namibia and Scotland in Kirtipur.Sandeep Lamichhane coul
Pakistan and New Zealand confirmed of Tri-Series finalists
Pakistan and New Zealand successfully qualified for the final of the Tri-Nation Series after the home side defeated Bangladesh by a margin of 48 runs at Hagley Oval in Christchurch
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 5th T20, Tri series Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand and Bangladesh meet in Match 5 of the New Zealand Men's Tri-Nation Series on Wednesday afternoon in Christchurch. New Zealand have played three games and won two games
Spinners, Allen power New Zealand to 9-wicket win
Finn Allen fired New Zealand to a mighty T20 win over Pakistan, scoring 62 from 42 as the Black Caps clinched a nine-wicket win at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.After losing to Pakist
Naseem to travel New Zealand with Pakistan squad
Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah will travel with the team to the tri-nation series in New Zealand on Sunday after ending his isolation at home, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on
Reports: PCB Proposes Annual T20I Tri-Series at ICC Meeting
In the ICC's new Future Tours programmed, which stretches from 2023 to 2027, the Pakistan Cricket Board is developing a project to host an annual three-nation T20 series alongside
Pakistan will face New Zealand and Bangladesh in a tri-series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022
The New Zealand Cricket Board (NCZ) has released the schedule for the tri-national T20I tournament featuring Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The tournament will take place fr
Watch: Mosaddek's full innings against Windies
Bangladesh win their first ever tournament against full ICC member team’s tournament after a breathtaking chase in a nail-biting encounter.It was yet another day for Bangladesh whe
Sabbir-Soumya-Kayes suffer injuries during practice
The tri-series will begin on 15th January and Bangladesh have already got some bad news before the start of the tournament. Three cricketers have suffered an injury during the trai
Tail-enders batting practice going on at training camp
In the recent few years, Bangladesh's batting performance has improved but the batting of the tail-enders is still a concern for the team. When most of the team's tail-ender batsme
Sylhet set to host three matches of tri-series
After a successful 1st round of Bangaldesh Premier League (BPL) at the Sylhet International Stadium, more good news is on the way for the people of Sylhet. The stadium will host th