
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







tri series News
thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane allowed to travel UAE for Cricket World Cup League 2 Tri-Series

Nepalese cricketer accused of rape, Sandeep Lamichhane, could join his team in Dubai for an international tri-series after the Supreme Court on Monday lifted his travel ban and con

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane to be picked in Nepal squad for the Tri-Series

Sandeep Lamichhane, former captain of the Nepal team, is set to be included in the national team for the tri-series against Namibia and Scotland in Kirtipur.Sandeep Lamichhane coul

thumb

Pakistan and New Zealand confirmed of Tri-Series finalists

Pakistan and New Zealand successfully qualified for the final of the Tri-Nation Series after the home side defeated Bangladesh by a margin of 48 runs at Hagley Oval in Christchurch

thumb

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 5th T20, Tri series Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

New Zealand and Bangladesh meet in Match 5 of the New Zealand Men's Tri-Nation Series on Wednesday afternoon in Christchurch. New Zealand have played three games and won two games

thumb

Spinners, Allen power New Zealand to 9-wicket win

Finn Allen fired New Zealand to a mighty T20 win over Pakistan, scoring 62 from 42 as the Black Caps clinched a nine-wicket win at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.After losing to Pakist

thumb

Naseem to travel New Zealand with Pakistan squad

Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah will travel with the team to the tri-nation series in New Zealand on Sunday after ending his isolation at home, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on

thumb

Reports: PCB Proposes Annual T20I Tri-Series at ICC Meeting

In the ICC's new Future Tours programmed, which stretches from 2023 to 2027, the Pakistan Cricket Board is developing a project to host an annual three-nation T20 series alongside

thumb

Pakistan will face New Zealand and Bangladesh in a tri-series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022

The New Zealand Cricket Board (NCZ) has released the schedule for the tri-national T20I tournament featuring Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The tournament will take place fr

thumb

Watch: Mosaddek's full innings against Windies

Bangladesh win their first ever tournament against full ICC member team’s tournament after a breathtaking chase in a nail-biting encounter.It was yet another day for Bangladesh whe

thumb

Sabbir-Soumya-Kayes suffer injuries during practice

The tri-series will begin on 15th January and Bangladesh have already got some bad news before the start of the tournament. Three cricketers have suffered an injury during the trai

thumb

Tail-enders batting practice going on at training camp

In the recent few years, Bangladesh's batting performance has improved but the batting of the tail-enders is still a concern for the team. When most of the team's tail-ender batsme

thumb

Sylhet set to host three matches of tri-series 

After a successful 1st round of Bangaldesh Premier League (BPL) at the Sylhet International Stadium, more good news is on the way for the people of Sylhet. The stadium will host th

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.