Tri - nation series 2017 News
Top five run-getters and wicket takers list of Tri-Nation series
The tri-nation series in Ireland involving the hosts Ireland, and Bangladesh and New Zealand has come to an end on Wednesday with Bangladesh beating the Black Caps by 5 wickets to
Experience can't be bought: Mashrafe
Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim guided Bangladesh to a memorable five-wicket victory over New Zealand in the last match of tri-series at Clontarf, Dublin. It was Bangladesh's
Ashraful slams everyone who raised questions against Mahmudullah
Mahmhdullah Riyad has been playing consistent cricket in the shorter version of cricket since a long. Still there were lot of dramas regarding his inclusion in the ODI team during
Ranking shows how consistent we have been: Mashrafe
There couldn't be any better way for the Tigers to finish off the tri-nation series in Ireland. After outclassing the hosts by 8 wickets in the previous match, Bangladesh have now
Bangladesh springs to number six with quiet victory against New Zealand
The team Tigers sealed the first ever away victory against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin and thus has been escalated at the number six posi
Shakib becomes yet another record holder
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan becomes the holder of yet another record. During the dead-rubber match of Tri-nation series, he puts his name on the record book. [বাংলায় পড়
Live: New Zealand put on 270 runs
In the sixth match of the Tri – Nation Series among Bangladesh, New Zealand and Ireland, New Zealand scored 270 runs in their innings after Tiger captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza won t
Live: Bangladesh decides to bowl, Nasir back in playing XI
Bangladesh all set for the fight against New Zealand in their last match of the Tri-nation series 2017 in Ireland. Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza have won the toss and opt
Shakib needs one wicket to set unique record
Bangladesh cricket team will fight against New Zealand in the dead-rubber match of Tri-nation series hosted by Ireland. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is on the verge of an
Stats: Bangladesh vs New Zealand in ODIs in overseas
Bangladesh have faced New Zealand in 29 times so far in ODIs. In that 29 matches, 16 ODIs were in abroad and rest of the matches were held in Bangladesh. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বিদেশের মাটি
Weather forecast for Bangladesh-New Zealand match
Bangladesh cricket team will play their last match of Ireland tour of 2017 on Wednesday. Mashrafe and his co will fight against the Kiwis in their last assignment of the tour. This
Bangladesh face New Zealand as they target no.6 in rankings
The last match of the Walton tri-nation series is set to take place as Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in the 6th ODI at Clontarf Cricket Ground, Dublin. New Zealand are alread