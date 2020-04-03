Tony Lewis News
Tony Lewis focus on D/L method stayed grounded
BIPIN DANIFormer Zimbabwe captain Alistair Campbell has paid rich tribute to Tony Lewis (not to be misunderstood with the 81-year-old former England Test captain) of the Duckworth-
BCB condoles the passing away of co-creator of DLS method Tony Lewis
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expresses deep sadness at the passing away of mathematician and statistician Tony Lewis, co-creator of what is now known as the Duckworth-Lewis-S
Tony Lewis, the inventor of DLS method, passes away
Rain law or Duckworth-Lewis method. Many also call the DL method. The two persons are related this name- Frank Duckworth and Tony Lewis. One of the leading practitioners of this fa