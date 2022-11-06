Tom Cooper News
South Africa knocked out of T20 World Cup, India in semi-finals
South Africa have succumbed to anunforgettable defeat to Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 onSunday (November 6) in Adelaide. With the 13-run defeat, they are knocked
O'Dowd, van Meekeren star in Netherlands' easy win against Zimbabwe
Netherlands have grabbed theirfirst win in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s t20 World Cup against Zimbabweon Wednesday (November 2) in Adelaide. They beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
Scott Edwards blames poor run-outs after the defeat against Bangladesh
Netherlands have lost toBangladesh in their first match of the Super 12 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup2022 on Sunday in Hobart. They lost by 9 runs chasing Bangladesh’s mediocre ta
Anyone can beat anyone in T20s: Netherlands optimistic about winning against Bangladesh
Before playing their first matchin the Super 12, Netherlands and Bangladesh are in two different positions interms of preparation. Netherlands have won two of the three matches in
Rizwan, Nawaz guide Pakistan to pick up easy win over Netherlands
Pakistan have won the second ODIof the three-match series against Netherlands to grab the series with one matchin hand. They have beaten the hosts easily by 7 wickets on Thursday (
Fakhar, Babar star in Pakistan's toilsome win against Netherlands
Pakistan have to toil much to winthe first match of the three-match series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam.In reply to Pakistan's 314 runs, the Netherlands managed to reach 29
Santner, Mitchell give New Zealand hundred percent successful Europe tour
The Netherlands put up a fight inthe first of the two-match T20I series but did not do much in the second match.In response to the Netherlands’ 147 runs, New Zealand won by 8 wicke
Tom Cooper to make Netherlands comeback in ODIs after nine years
Veteran batsman Tom Cooper hasbeen named in the Netherlands side to face England in three World Cup SuperLeague ODIs in Amstelveen next week, his first ODI appearance in nine years
Watch: Warne reacts to poor umpiring call in BBL
The ongoing edition of the Big Bash League is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons, mainly because of umpiring howlers that happened in 2 games. During the BBL match betw
Watch: Tom Cooper takes incredible catch so simply in BBL
So much so for the batsmen and bowlers' exposition of performance in cricket field, fielders as well are stealing limelight these days.Akin to the one Tom Cooper did in the ongoing