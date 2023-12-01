Tom Banton News
Northern Warriors’ Kennar Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai whip Team Abu Dhabi’s attack for a 10-wicket win
Northern Warriors opener KennarLewis and Hazratullah Zazai thrashed Team Abu Dhabi’s bowling attack to breezeto a ten-wicket win with one over to spare in the sixth match of the Ab
Hazratullah Zazai powers Durban Qalandars to historic first Zim Afro T10 title
Durban Qalandars buoyed by thepower-hitting of the Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai clinched the title inthe inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, by defeating
Joburg Buffaloes finish second in league stage with another win in Zim Afro T10
JoburgBuffaloes were in superb touch in what was the final game of the league stageof the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, defeating theHarare Hurricanes by 9
Mushfiqur Rahim's Joburg Buffaloes face defeat against Durban Qalandars
The Durban Qalandars registeredtheir second win of the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10,as they swatted away the challenge of the Joburg Buffaloes with relative
Joburg Buffaloes sign Mushfiqur Rahim in Zim Afro T10 League
Bangladesh cricketer MushfiqurRahim will play for Joburg Buffaloes in the first edition of Zim Afro T10League franchise tournament in Zimbabwe. Joburg brought him into the team in
Mohammad Taimur guides Delhi Bulls to 31-run win through a deadly four wicket spell
A deadly spell of four wicketsfor eight runs from Mohammad Taimur bowled Delhi Bulls to a 31 runs win overChennai Braves in the 26th match on the tenth day of the Abu Dhabi T10 att
Pollard and Azam lift New York Strikers past Delhi Bulls in last-over thriller
New York Strikers' skipper KieronPollard and Azam Khan, displaying the skills that makes them two of the finesthitters in limited over cricket, pulled off an exciting seven-wicket
The Tom Banton Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Former cricketer Tom Banton is a brilliant player from England. He is also called T Banton. He comes to Tom Banton's role in cricket as a former batsman of country and his batting
England name unchanged squad for Pakistan ODIs
England have named an unchanged 16-man squad for the three Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs against Pakistan.The same squad was announced for the third ODI against Sri Lanka, wh
Watch: Tom gives an epic reaction to Kevin's bowling style in T10 league
The Abu Dhabi T10 league has been nothing short of entertainment. The league has already produced so many moments on the field. Be it hilarious, epic moments or anything else, the
Tom Banton might skip IPL 2021
England young international Tom Banton has been in the headlines for all the right reasons in the past few years. He earned a name for himself as one of the attacking players in T2
PSL 2021: Complete squads of all 6 teams
The Players Draft of the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been completed. Each team has 18 players. Star cricketers like Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Imran