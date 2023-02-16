
Todd Astle News
thumb

New Zealander Todd Astle retires from all formats of cricket

Todd Astle retired from professional cricket at the age of 36 after last Saturday's Super Smash final. He had already ended his Red Ball career in 2020 and has focused on limited-o

thumb

The Todd Astle Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Todd Astle is a New Zealand cricketer who was born on September 24, 1986 in Palmerston North, New Zealand. The right-handed hitter hones his all-around skills atleg break bowling.T

thumb

Cricket Australia hints that few players will skip the Pakistan tour

Player chief Todd Greenberg has promised Australia's cricketers that he will join them in Pakistan should final security clearances for the tour be ticked off.Cricket Australia (CA

thumb

New Zealand complete perfect home summer with another crushing win

Two openers- Finn Allen smashed a thundering innings of 71 off 29 balls and Martin Guptill struck a blistering innings of 44 runs off 19 balls ensured New Zealand an another win by

thumb

Toss: Bangladesh elect to bowl first in 10-over match

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl first due to the overcast condition and considering D/L method in the last T20I against Bangladesh at Eden Park, Auckland.The match h

thumb

Todd Astle retires from Test cricket to focus on limited-overs

New Zealand leg-spinner Todd Astle, 33, has called time on Test cricket to concentrate on the shorter formats of the game.Making his debut in later part of 2012 against Sri Lanka,

thumb

Tom Latham to lead New Zealand in absence of their key players

With Kane Williamson is involved in the Indian Premier League currently for his franchise team Sunrisers Hyderabad, Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in the up and coming unofficial

thumb

Bangladesh are quite a dangerous side: Todd Astle

The three match one day international series between Bangladesh and New Zealand is going to start from Wednesday in Napier. Having lost the last two matches New Zealand played agai

thumb

New Zealand include Neesham, Astle for rest of the ODI series against India

New Zealand have brought in all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and leg-spinner Todd Astle for the remaining two one-day internationals against India.The changes have been incurred after los

thumb

Astle ruled out of Pakistan series, 34-year old Somerville earns call up

The injury of Todd Astle has turned into a blessing in disguise for Will Somerville as he has earned a maiden call-up for the Pakistan Test series at the age of 34.Somerville left

