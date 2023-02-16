Todd Astle News
New Zealander Todd Astle retires from all formats of cricket
Todd Astle retired from professional cricket at the age of 36 after last Saturday's Super Smash final. He had already ended his Red Ball career in 2020 and has focused on limited-o
The Todd Astle Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Todd Astle is a New Zealand cricketer who was born on September 24, 1986 in Palmerston North, New Zealand. The right-handed hitter hones his all-around skills atleg break bowling.T
Cricket Australia hints that few players will skip the Pakistan tour
Player chief Todd Greenberg has promised Australia's cricketers that he will join them in Pakistan should final security clearances for the tour be ticked off.Cricket Australia (CA
New Zealand complete perfect home summer with another crushing win
Two openers- Finn Allen smashed a thundering innings of 71 off 29 balls and Martin Guptill struck a blistering innings of 44 runs off 19 balls ensured New Zealand an another win by
Toss: Bangladesh elect to bowl first in 10-over match
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl first due to the overcast condition and considering D/L method in the last T20I against Bangladesh at Eden Park, Auckland.The match h
Todd Astle retires from Test cricket to focus on limited-overs
New Zealand leg-spinner Todd Astle, 33, has called time on Test cricket to concentrate on the shorter formats of the game.Making his debut in later part of 2012 against Sri Lanka,
Tom Latham to lead New Zealand in absence of their key players
With Kane Williamson is involved in the Indian Premier League currently for his franchise team Sunrisers Hyderabad, Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in the up and coming unofficial
Bangladesh are quite a dangerous side: Todd Astle
The three match one day international series between Bangladesh and New Zealand is going to start from Wednesday in Napier. Having lost the last two matches New Zealand played agai
New Zealand include Neesham, Astle for rest of the ODI series against India
New Zealand have brought in all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and leg-spinner Todd Astle for the remaining two one-day internationals against India.The changes have been incurred after los
Astle ruled out of Pakistan series, 34-year old Somerville earns call up
The injury of Todd Astle has turned into a blessing in disguise for Will Somerville as he has earned a maiden call-up for the Pakistan Test series at the age of 34.Somerville left