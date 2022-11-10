TM Dilshan News
Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 4000 runs in T20Is
In the second semifinal of the ICCMen’s T20 World Cup 2022 against England, Virat Kohli became the first batsman to score 4000T20I runs by playing a innings of 50 runs off 40 deliv
Shakib achieves another milestone in T20 World Cup
Bangladesh captain Shakib AlHasan has touched another milestone in ICC T20 World Cup. Shakib played the36th match in the shortest format World Cup with the match against Pakistanto
We can be a better team than Sri Lanka: Mahedi
Bangladesh's T20 team has been inthe very poor form now. No consistency in fielding, no runs in the top order,no fluent batting in the powerplay, and no batsmen to score quick runs
Karunaratne and Lakmal sign to play club cricket in Australia
Sri Lanka's Test captain DimuthKarunaratne and recently retired fast bowler Suranga Lakmal have signed withEndeavour Hills Cricket Club (EHCC) to play Premier League Cricket inAust
Tharanga signs to play for Australian domestic club
Sri Lankan batsman Upul Tharanga, who retired from international cricket in February this year, has signed to play for a Club in Australia."At present we have signed him for one se
Legends and current players to play T20 match in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's sports minister Namal Rajapaksa has proposed a Charity cricket match be played between the two teams of Sri Lanka's former legendary players and the current players.Thi
Dilshan signed to play for two clubs in Australia
Former Sri Lankan all-rounder TM Dilshan will be playing a T20 match on Tuesday. He has been signed to play by two different Clubs-Casey South Melbourne Cricket Club and Mulgrave C