
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







TM Dilshan News
thumb

Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 4000 runs in T20Is

In the second semifinal of the ICCMen’s T20 World Cup 2022 against England, Virat Kohli became the first batsman to score 4000T20I runs by playing a innings of 50 runs off 40 deliv

thumb

Shakib achieves another milestone in T20 World Cup

Bangladesh captain Shakib AlHasan has touched another milestone in ICC T20 World Cup. Shakib played the36th match in the shortest format World Cup with the match against Pakistanto

thumb

We can be a better team than Sri Lanka: Mahedi

Bangladesh's T20 team has been inthe very poor form now. No consistency in fielding, no runs in the top order,no fluent batting in the powerplay, and no batsmen to score quick runs

thumb

Karunaratne and Lakmal sign to play club cricket in Australia

Sri Lanka's Test captain DimuthKarunaratne and recently retired fast bowler Suranga Lakmal have signed withEndeavour Hills Cricket Club (EHCC) to play Premier League Cricket inAust

thumb

Tharanga signs to play for Australian domestic club

Sri Lankan batsman Upul Tharanga, who retired from international cricket in February this year, has signed to play for a Club in Australia."At present we have signed him for one se

thumb

Legends and current players to play T20 match in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's sports minister Namal Rajapaksa has proposed a Charity cricket match be played between the two teams of Sri Lanka's former legendary players and the current players.Thi

thumb

Dilshan signed to play for two clubs in Australia

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder TM Dilshan will be playing a T20 match on Tuesday. He has been signed to play by two different Clubs-Casey South Melbourne Cricket Club and Mulgrave C

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.