Texas Chargers wins dramatical final, crowned champions of inaugural US Masters T10
Texas Chargers held their nerveat crucial moments, and put on a fantastic performance on Sunday, as theydefeated the New York Warriors, via a Super Over in the Final of the inaugur
Sohail Khan's 4 wickets in 4 balls earns New York Warriors’ Win against Atlanta Riders
Sohail Khan bagged a hat-trickand picked four wickets of as many deliveries and then Jonathan Carter turnedon the style with the bat for the New York Warriors, as they walked off w
Akmal, Afridi star in New York Warriors' win, Bangladesh spinner Elias Sunny gets two wickets
The New York Warriors put on abrilliant show, with both the bat and ball, and went on to register a 7-wicketwin against the Atlanta Riders, on Monday. Kamran Akmal top-scored for t
Naman Ojha's century gives Indian Legends Road Safety World Series title
Indian Legends have clinched theRoad Safety World Series trophy for the second time in a row beating Sri LankaLegends by 33 runs on Saturday (October 1) in Raipur.Batting first, op
Dilshan's all-round show gives Sri Lanka Legends big win against Bangladesh Legends
Tillakaratne Dilshan’s outstandingall-round performance gives Sri Lanka Legends a big victory of 70 runs againstBangladesh Legends on Sunday (September 27) in Raipur. With the win,
The Tillakaratne Dilshan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
TillakaratneMudiyanselage Dilshan (October 14, 1976), well known as TillakaratneDilshan is a former Sri Lankan Cricketer and former captain of Sri Lanka National Cricket teams. As
Sri Lanka Legends reach final comprehensively
Sri Lanka Legends have reached the final of the Road Safety World Series, a tournament organized with former cricketers. Earlier, India had confirmed the final of this tournament.
Dilshan powers Sri Lanka to finish at top of the table
Tillakaratne Dilshan's Sri Lanka Legends have thrashed the England Legends by 6 wickets in their last round robin league match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21 t
Dilshan signed to play for two clubs in Australia
Former Sri Lankan all-rounder TM Dilshan will be playing a T20 match on Tuesday. He has been signed to play by two different Clubs-Casey South Melbourne Cricket Club and Mulgrave C
SLC tournament faces cancellation, here is the reason
T20 leagues have been starting in different parts of the world as cricket is slowly making its return although the global pandemic is not still over. Sri Lanka cricket authoritirs
Wasim is better bowler than McGrath, says Dilshan
Legendary Sri Lanka batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan thinks that Pakistan great Wasim Akram was a better bowler than Australia icon Glenn McGrath from some perspective.Recently the for
Dilshan omits Sangakkara in his all-time ODI XI
Former Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan reveals his list of best XI of the 50-over format in the history of the game in a chat with ESPNcricinfo recently.Dilshan picks one of