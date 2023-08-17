
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Tickets News
thumb

Ticket sales for the Asia Cup for Sri Lanka stage are now online

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opened the first round of ticket sales for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 matches in Sri Lanka.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched the sa

thumb

Fans can get ODI World Cup tickets from Bangladesh despite no e-tickets

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 isjust a couple of months away. Meanwhile, cricket lovers are preparing to watchthe game. There is good news about ticket collection. Tickets to watch th

thumb

Bangladesh-Afghanistan Test ticket starts from 100

Tickets for the Dhaka Test between hosts Bangladesh and visiting Afghanistanwill go on sale on Tuesday (June 13). However, online ticket sales will starton Monday (June 12).Dhaka T

thumb

Tickets are on sale for exhibition match in Quetta

Bugti Stadium in Balochistan is ready for PSL 2023. Before Super League starts, preparations for Super League in Quetta are finished.An exhibition match between the Quetta Gladiato

thumb

Tickets for Pakistan and New Zealand ODIs go on sale

Ticket sales for the One-Day International Series between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Arena started today.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched ti

thumb

Bangladesh-Zimbabwe Test ticket sale starts Friday

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe series will kick off from Saturday (22nd February) with the one-off Test at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. The lowest price for tickets has b

thumb

BPL 2016 tickets available from tomorrow

BPL Governing Council has announced the ticket prices of BPL which is starting from 4 November will be available from tomorrow (Sunday). Tickets can be bought from three websites.

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.